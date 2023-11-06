FHP: Hit-and-run driver crashes into car stopped at red light in Pasco County

article

A driver crashed into a car stopped at a red traffic signal in Pasco County and fled the scene on foot Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Troopers say an unknown man was driving a Ford Escape north on DeCubellis Road around 12:20 p.m.

A Nissan Altima being driven by a 66-year-old New Port Richey man was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Ridge Road, according to FHP. Authorities say the Ford Escape did not stop and crashed into the Altima.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured, according to officials.

Investigators say the hit-and-run driver keep driving north on DeCubellis Road after the crash until he failed to negotiate a cuve in the road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Ford left the road and flipped several times. After the car stopped, troopers say the unknown driver fled the scene on foot.

The unknown driver is suspected to be the man with the cobra tattoo on his right leg and a cast on his left arm, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.