Pasco County man sentenced to life in prison for murder of girlfriend in 2021

Collin Knapp, 32, was convicted of murder in a Pasco County courtroom for the death of Kathleen Moore on Friday.

Moore was initially reported missing by her boss in November 2021.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office found her body near Knapp’s home in New Port Richey about a week later.

RELATED: Missing Largo woman's body found near home of boyfriend charged with her murder

Investigators gathered evidence and took Knapp into custody, where he was facing murder charges.

"Finally justice for her; he’s getting what he deserves," said Jaimie Poe, the general manager of Whiskey Wings on Roosevelt Boulevard, where Kathleen used to work. "We weren’t allowed to have any reaction in the courtroom. Of course, I was shaking. I put my head down and I cried, and when I got out of the courtroom, I screamed."

Knapp will spend the rest of his life in prison.

READ: Armed suspect shot, killed after threatening law enforcement officers with a knife in Polk County: Deputie

There is now a memorial for Kathleen at the restaurant.

Poe says Kathleen was just six weeks away from becoming a phlebotomist.