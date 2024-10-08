Pasco County preparing for devastating storm surge from Hurricane Milton

As Pasco County prepares for more potentially devastating storm surge from Hurricane Milton, emergency officials are begging people to take the warnings seriously.

The county is expecting major storm surge from the storm, just two weeks after storm surge from Hurricane Helene caused devastating damage to homes and businesses.

"We have not even recovered yet from the surge that Hurricane Helene brought to our coast," Pasco County Administrator Mike Carballa said. "And, Milton is actually expected to be much, much worse."

A mandatory evacuation order is in effect in Pasco County for Zones A, B and C, and mobile homes, manufactured homes and all low-lying areas.

"We haven't seen a storm like this in a lifetime," Pasco County Emergency Management Director Andrew Fossa said.

On Monday, traffic was bumper to bumper on some of the main highways headed out of Pasco County, but the roads were much clearer on Tuesday.

The following shelters in Pasco County are open:

Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road, Dade City

Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Avenue, Hudson

Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Road, Wesley Chapel

River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey

Sunlake High School, 3023 Sunlake Boulevard, Land O’ Lakes

Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, 11611 Denton Avenue, Hudson (Special Needs Only)

Shelters are accepting pets.

Massive amounts of debris have sat outside homes and businesses around the county since Hurricane Helene. County crews and private contractors have been racing around the clock to clear as much debris as possible ahead of Milton, but county leaders said it’s not possible to clear every piece of debris in time.

"When Helene ended, our estimate was three months-worth of debris," Carballa said. "Hundreds of thousands of yards. We will not get that up in three days. So, we have been through neighborhoods, and it looks like we weren't even there. And, we will continue to do that, because we know that every yard could be someone's property, could be somebody's life."

County emergency officials are encouraging people to secure debris the best they can, if possible. Officials suggest moving debris inside a garage, or using bungee cords to hold it down.

The county said the West Pasco Resource Recovery Center, which is located at 14606 Hays Road in Spring Hill, is open to the public until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, but it will remain open to contracted haulers until 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said the loose debris also poses an added danger for first responders who are trying to respond to calls. When wind speeds reach around 40 mph and above, first responders cannot safely respond to calls and make rescues.

Sheriff Chris Nocco said the loose debris, the potential for major storm surge and the worse impacts of Hurricane Milton make for a complicated situation.

"History repeats itself," Nocco said. "There's a strong possibility that this storm is going to be even stronger than before. Get out now. Evacuate now. For us going in there, it's going to be search and rescue, finding people, which we hope we don't have to search and rescue."

Emergency officials remind people who are evacuating to turn their main breakers off to avoid a surge once power is restored.

Nocco says deputies will be patrolling neighborhoods and areas around the county during the storm to prevent looting. The sheriff’s office also warns people who evacuated not to rush home right after the storm, because it will slow down recovery and restoration efforts.

"All you're going to do is hinder those that are trying to make the community and improve the community at that moment," Nocco said.

You can find your evacuation zone here.

