Pasco County superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Pasco County school employees were notified Monday that Superintendent Kurt Browning tested positive for coronavirus, and is isolating at home.

Officials said Browning has had minor symptoms of fever, chills and some achiness since Friday. The symptoms led him to take the COVID-19 test and the results came back positive Sunday.

“My symptoms are relatively minor, but I’m not taking this lightly,’’ Browning, 61, said on Monday. “I’m looking forward to get back to work full strength as soon as the medical experts say I can.”

According to the school district, Browning was sometimes working in the office in the last few weeks, but his "interactions do not amount to close contact and do not require self isolation or testing for those he came in contact with.