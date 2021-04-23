Pasco County woman becomes college graduate at '74 years young'

Sue Navage is putting on her cap and gown for graduation at Trinity College in two weeks.

Fifty years after graduating from high school, the 74-year-old Pasco County resident is fulfilling her lifelong dream of getting her college diploma -- a bachelor's degree in counseling.

"It’s the best thing I could’ve ever done because, if you dream it can you believe in yourself you can achieve anything," Navage said.

It wasn't just the coursework that was a challenge for her.

"I was learning technology, I was learning how to do PowerPoints, I was learning how to do things that I didn’t even know I could do," said Navage.

At 74, Sue Navage is graduating near the top of her class at Trinity College

Advertisement

She excelled at those challenges, earning a 3.9 GPA which put her second in her graduating class.

"I have loved every second of it, I learned so much in the professors, and I loved being with the college-age kids because I learned so much from them and it just gives you hope. A lot of people my age, I think, 'these teenagers today," or whatever, but honestly, I was so encouraged," Navage said.

Navage hopes to focus her counseling degree on helping children.