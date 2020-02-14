Pasco dental assistant accused of sexually battering teen sedated for wisdom teeth surgery

article

A dental assistant is accused of sexually battering a teenager who was under sedation for wisdom teeth surgery in a Land O' Lakes dentist's office.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old dental assistant Edwin Alvis administered laughing gas to the 18-year-old victim prior to her wisdom teeth removal surgery.

Deputies said Alvis then lifted up the victim's shirt and sexually assaulted her while she tried to pull the shirt back down. He then reached his hand into the teen's pants while she tried to fight back, investigators said.

According to the sheriff's office, Alvis denied any sexual contact with the victim and submitted a DNA swab for testing. Investigators said Alvis' DNA was a match for the DNA sample taken from the victim.

Alvis was arrested and charged with sexual battery.