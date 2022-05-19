Pasco deputies search for suspect connected to deadly Dade City shooting

article

Pasco County deputies are looking for an 18-year-old suspect following the shooting in Dade City where a father was killed and two children were hospitalized.

Arrest warrants for Demetrius Roberts were issued on charges of possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to deputies, two teenage girls were fighting in the middle of Johns Road when several people, who may have been family members, friends, or neighbors got involved and shots were fired by one or more people.

Three people were shot during the argument. Major Jeffrey Peake with Pasco Sheriff’s Office said bullets struck an 11-year-old boy, his father and a 16-year-old girl. The father was killed and the two juveniles were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Officials did not specify their conditions.

PREVIOUS: ‘This is the worst nightmare for any parent’: 1 dead, 2 juveniles injured in Dade City shooting

In a news release, investigators did not say whether Roberts fired a weapon at all, let alone killed the father or injured the two children.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.