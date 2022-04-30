Pasco deputies searching for missing woman last seen on Easter

article

Deputies in Pasco County are searching for a woman who hasn’t been seen since Easter.

Alyssa Ciccarelli, 32, was last seen shortly before 4 p.m. on April 17 at Embassy Food & Gas near the intersection of US 19 and Embassy Blvd. in Port Richey.

Surveillance video shows her inside the store.

Ciccarelli is 5’5" and weighs 140 pounds. Ciccarelli has short blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white writing, sandals and two black purses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.