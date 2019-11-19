Pasco deputies use Taser to chase shopper from Walmart ceiling

article

Deputies in Pasco County say a Walmart shopper was not only high, but he or she was also high in the ceiling.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the Walmart at State Road 54 and Little Road in New Port Richey because someone was in the crawl space above the ceiling of the store. They said the individual appeared to be under the influence of something, but they weren’t sure what.

The store was evacuated and deputies were able to use a Taser to get the person out of the crawl space.

We’re still waiting on more details.

