Pasco family made fraudulent transactions at Lowe’s stores in 11 Florida counties, deputies say

Polk County deputies said a family of three from a neighboring county have been accused of making fraudulent purchases at Lowe’s Home Improvement stores across 11 Florida counties.

Detectives said they have arrested 50-year-old Robert Bailey and his son, 28-year-old Christopher Bailey, both are from Pasco County. They are currently in jail in Hernando and Pasco counties, respectively.

However, a warrant for the arrest of Christopher’s wife, 51-year-old Susan Highlander Bailey, has been issued and officials are currently searching for her as of Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the Bailey family made 65 fraudulent transactions, costing the company $28,801.79 in losses.

Last year, the agency was contacted by a Lowe’s manager about how the trio removed items from store shelves and successfully made "returns" at the customer service counter for store credit. Then, they would purchase merchandise with the store credit, detectives said.

Officials said they also learned the suspects made eight pawn transactions within hours of the fraudulent returns and purchases. The thefts occurred between July 10, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

Seven of the fraudulent thefts occurred at Lowe’s stores within Polk County.

"These three weren’t difficult to track down. They used their Florida driver’s licenses during the transactions, and Robert and Christopher were in jail for other crimes when we charged them," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Their scheme, and others like it, not only cost Lowe’s money, but also consumers, due to prices being driven up by the losses."

Anyone with information on Susan’s whereabouts are asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200, or they can remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

