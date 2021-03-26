22-year-old suspect indicted in two Lakeland murders from 2020

article

A Lakeland man was indicted nearly nine months after the murders of two people. Initially, investigators believed the deaths were unrelated.

Lakeland police announced 22-year-old Ladevon Cottingham was charged in the killing of 22-year-old Takeria Adderly and 65-year-old Ricky Kimball. Both murders took place in July of last year. Both victims were reported missing the month before their remains were discovered in different locations.

Adderly’s remains were found hidden in heavy vegetation on July 29, 2020. Her family reported her missing on June 30. At the time, they had a person of interest, but it wasn’t Cottingham.

Also on June 30, 2020, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report for Kimball after he stepped out to take a break from his job at Circle K and never returned. His body was found in a wooded area two days later.

On Thursday, a Polk County grand jury recommended murder charges against Cottingham, who has been in custody since August.

Lakeland Police Chief Ruben Garcia is expected to reveal additional information Friday morning.

