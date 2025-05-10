Pasco investigators looking for suspect after armed robbery at Bayonet Point bus stop
BAYONET POINT, Fla. - The Pasco Sheriff's Office says they are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning at a bus stop in Bayonet Point.
What we know:
Investigators say a man on a bike approached with a knife and robbed the victim near Ranch Rd. and US-19.
The victim was not injured and PSO says that there is no threat to the public.
READ: ‘Back-alley beautician’ injected mystery mail-order filler into clients without a medical license: FDLE
Nobody has been arrested and investigators say they are searching for the suspect.
What we don't know:
No other information about the suspect has been released.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pasco Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter