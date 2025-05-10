Expand / Collapse search

Pasco investigators looking for suspect after armed robbery at Bayonet Point bus stop

By
Published  May 10, 2025 3:26pm EDT
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • Pasco investigators say they are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a Bayonet Point bus stop on Saturday morning.
    • Investigators say a man on a bike approached with a knife and robbed the victim near Ranch Rd. and US-19.
    • The victim was not injured and PSO says that there is no threat to the public.

BAYONET POINT, Fla. - The Pasco Sheriff's Office says they are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning at a bus stop in Bayonet Point.

What we know:

Investigators say a man on a bike approached with a knife and robbed the victim near Ranch Rd. and US-19.

The victim was not injured and PSO says that there is no threat to the public.

Nobody has been arrested and investigators say they are searching for the suspect.

What we don't know:

No other information about the suspect has been released.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

