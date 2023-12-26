Pasco mother mourns loss of 17-year-old son killed by hit-and-run driver: 'Find the heart to come forward'

It's been three days since a 17-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Pasco County, and there's still no sign of the driver.

The crash happened on Saturday along Chancey Road near Bellmeade Court in Wesley Chapel.

FOX 13 spoke with his mother, who said her son's name was Andre, and he loved listening to music with one earbud in while walking along the exact road he was hit and killed on.

"As a mother, to know that this is a daily thing," said Darleen, Andre's mom who did not disclose their last names. "And to know that I always instill in him, walk in the crosswalk, make sure you use the lights, make sure you wait to tell you to walk."

A memorial was set up across the way from the Haven at Meadow Pointe Community by neighbors with flowers, teddy bears and an angel statue for the teen. His mom said they moved to Pasco County a few months ago, and things haven't felt right since losing her son.

Darlene explained Saturday night the teen left for a walk a few minutes before his younger brother. His brother was on his way to meet Andre when he saw the crash scene.

"Something wasn’t right. It’s such a small town that we are not used to eight to 10 police cars outside of our neighborhood," said Darleen.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the teen crossed Chancey Road near the pedestrian crosswalk at around 10 p.m. that night when the driver struck the 17-year-old and left him to die. Troopers said they believe the car involved is a dark-colored 2014-2016 Nissan Pathfinder.

"I hope that whoever did this would at least find the heart to come forward," Darleen said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call FHP.