Pasco sheriff warns cities: separate 911 call centers could cost lives

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco is taking his case to the public, posting on Facebook his hope to see New Port Richey, Port Richey and Zephyrhills join the county-run 911 call center.

”We tried working with the chiefs, tried working with the elected officials, but now we have to appeal the citizens because I don’t think they understand what’s happening out here and how there’s a lack of efficiency,” the sheriff said.

That lack of efficiency was on display Tuesday when Zephyrhills police were alerted to a person, supposedly with a gun, near Stewart Middle. The sheriff says, for nine minutes, only ZPD knew about it. Thankfully, the sheriff says it turned out to be a misunderstanding but it highlights a major flaw in the system.

“If during those nine minutes something bad happened, I can imagine the first question is: 'How come people weren’t communicating?'” the sheriff said.

He says that problem could be solved if the three cities got on board with the county's communication center. Dade City has already switched over.

He sent letters to city leaders with his concerns. An integrated emergency communications system was also a recommendation of the Parkland Commission.

“There will be another bad day in Pasco County if we're not on the same radio system, working together like we do with Dade City. We’ll not be as successful and we won’t be able to save as many lives if we're not communicating,” said Sheriff Nocco.

The city manager for Zephyrhills said the city is considering joining.

“Overall, I think it’s a good system and I just have to get it in front of council and let them become fully informed,” said city manager Billy Poe.

The cities of New Port Richey and Port Richey did not respond for comment.