Pasco County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in Port Richey suspicious death

article

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a suspicious death that occurred on July 8, according to authorities.

Police say the incident occurred in the Westcott Dr. area of Port Richey.

The original investigation revealed that a man had died due to injuries from extensive blunt force trauma, police said.

During the investigation, police say Gabriel Melgaard, 40, was interviewed and became uncooperative.

Melgaard also made phone calls to 911 for non-emergency purposes and was arrested for misuse of 911 on July 8.

He remained in jail on a violation of probation charge during the investigation, police said.

Police say a True Bill was obtained for First Degree Murder for Melgaard on Aug. 25. He was previously arrested for Second Degree Murder on July 26.

Melgaard and the victim did know each other, police said.