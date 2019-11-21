Pasco woman arrested for animal cruelty after malnourished horse dies

article

Deputies in Hudson arrested a woman for animal cruelty after her seven horses were found to be malnourished. One later died.

A passerby first noticed the horses on Oct. 24 and contacted authorities.

"As our normal procedure, our Agricultural Unit worked with the owners to try and get them to rectify the situation," the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

But on Wednesday, deputies and Pasco Fire Rescue responded to the scene to assist with a horse that could not get up. Despite rescuers' best efforts, the horse later died.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Nicole Hutchins for animal cruelty, and took custody of the remaining six horses.

The sheriff's office said they will be petitioning the court for possession of the animals so they may be auctioned.