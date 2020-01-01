Passenger killed in two-vehicle crash in North Port, driver arrested for DUI

article

A 41-year-old man was arrested for DUI after crashing his truck into another vehicle on New Year’s Eve, police said.

North Port police said the crash occurred Tuesday around 6:09 p.m. at the intersection of Toledo Blade Boulevard and Woodhaven Drive.

Police said Mark Barcia was driving a Ford F-250 when he crashed into a 2018 Toyota Camry. The backseat passenger, who was not identified, in the Toyota passed away at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the Camry and another passenger were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, and are expected to recover, police said.

Barcia was suspected of being under the influence, police said. He was arrested for DUI manslaughter and causing bodily injury.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is asked to call Pfc. Aaron Nick at ANick@northportpd.com.

The events leading up to the collision remain under investigation.

