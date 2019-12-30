Passenger-side mirror found at scene of hit-and-run in Lake Wales

article

Polk County deputies hope someone will come forward with information about a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 49-year-old man Saturday evening in Lake Wales.

The man was walking home around 5:45 on the southbound shoulder of North Scenic Hwy/SR 17 when he was hit. The driver took off.

Someone nearby heard the crash and called 911.

Investigators say, based on evidence left behind at the scene, the car was a 1994-1997, blue/green Honda Accord.

Investigators found the car’s front, passenger-side mirror nearby. They think the car’s paint was a factory color named eucalyptus green pearl.

Anyone with information about the suspect, suspect’s car, or the crash is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.