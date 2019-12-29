Polk County deputies investigating hit and run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian

article

A 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Lake Wales Saturday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was walking southbound along the fog line near the 3800 block on Scenic Hwy (AKA SR 17) when he was struck by a 1994-1997 blue or green Honda Accord, according to evidence left behind at the scene.

A nearby resident heard the crash and responded, then contacted law enforcement, deputies said.

According to PCSO, the victim had just left the G Spot & Hole Shotz Bar and refused a ride home that was offered to him. The PCSO said they are working to locate and notify the next of kin.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the PCSO at 863-298-6200 or the Heartland Crimestoppers, at 1-800-226-8477, to remain anonymous.

