PCSO: Car engulfed in flames after fatal Frostproof crash

article

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that a single car crash on Sunday afternoon resulted in a Frostproof man being thrown out of the vehicle and the car catching on fire.

Investigators say that 46-year-old Robert Castillo, Jr. of Frostproof was driving a 2005 black Nissan 350Z at a high speed south on US Hwy 27 when the car left the road near George Street (Sun Ray).

According to deputies the Nissan went south across a grass and concrete median and the northbound lanes on US Hwy 27. It continued down a grass embankment and began to roll, throwing the passenger, 42-year-old Donnie Joe Lee out of the car.

After the crash deputies say the car was fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators say that Lee died at the scene. Castillow was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Hwy 27 was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation, which officials say is ongoing.