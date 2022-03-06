PCSO: Carjacking leads to multiple crashes, suspect in custody

A Dunedin carjacking led to multiple vehicle crashes and a suspect in handcuffs Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, an accused carjacker stole a car a 1220 Main Street in Dunedin and fled in the vehicle.

The suspect then carjacked another vehicle in Indian Shores and fled again, according to PCSO.

Deputies say they took the alleged carjacker into custody after the suspect drove into an embankment and jumped into the water.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says there were multiple crashes linked to the carjackings but did not elaborate.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.