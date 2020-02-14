PCSO: Davenport man arrested on 200 counts of child pornography claims he’s addicted

article

Joshua Johnson, 27, is facing 200 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography after detectives discovered he had nearly 700 images and videos while investigating several tips reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTip line, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said Johnson told them he had been viewing child pornography from a young age, ever since he received his first computer, and is addicted to it.

"Those who upload and share child pornography are victimizing children over and over again,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “It is especially concerning when we locate a suspect with this many images, most of which depict very small children being sexually abused. At this time we don't believe Johnson physically abused a child, but the investigation into that is ongoing."

According to the PCSO, Johnson has four previous felonies, including armed robbery and violation of probation in Jacksonville.