PCSO: Driver thrown out of car, passenger injured in fatal Polk City crash

A Winter Haven man was ejected from his car during a crash at the county line early on Monday morning, according to deputies.

Around 12:42 a.m., officials received a 911 call about a crash that happened on Commonwealth Avenue North just north of Green Pond Road in Polk City.

Officials say 26-year-old Cameron Gumble was not wearing his seatbelt. Gumble was speeding in his blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra and for unknown reasons tried to cross over to the southbound lanes, according to investigators.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says his car went into the grass and hit a pine tree. Since he was not wearing a seatbelt, Gumble was thrown out of the car.

PCSO says Gumble was found dead at the scene.

Deputies say Gumble's passenger was wearing a seatbelt. Austin Roberts, 24, had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.