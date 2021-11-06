PCSO: Lake Wales woman killed after car hydroplanes, spins into path of on-coming vehicle

Candice Franz, 25, of Lake Wales, was killed Friday morning in a vehicle crash, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Franz was driving a 2010 Nissan Versa northbound on Masterpiece Road shortly after 8:15 a.m. when her vehicle hydroplaned over rainwater on the road and spun into the path of a Ford Mustang that was traveling southbound.

Franz was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. A 7-month-old girl who was a passenger in Franz’s car did not appear to be injured, but was taken to a Tampa hospital to be checked out. The driver of the Mustang was treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators say the baby was properly restrained in a car seat, but Franz was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Mustang was wearing a seatbelt.

Masterpiece Road was closed for about three-and-a-half hours during the on-scene portion of the investigation, but the case remains open.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

