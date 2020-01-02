PCSO: Two men are under arrest and one is on the loose after a Clearwater pharmacy is robbed at gunpoint

article

Pinellas County deputies arrested two men and are looking for a third after a CVS Pharmacy in unincorporated Clearwater is robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Day

Detectives said three male suspects entered the store located at 30387 US Highway 19 North through the main entrance shortly after 5 a.m. on Jan. 1.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, one suspect jumped over the counter of the pharmacy with a handgun and compelled the pharmacist to open two safes containing opioid medication, while the other two suspects confronted two store employees with a handgun, bound their hands behind their backs, and relocated them to the pharmacy.

The suspects then placed the medication into garbage bags and fled the scene in a white sedan, deputies said.

According to the PCSO, the employees were not injured during the robbery and were able to call 911 after the suspects left the store.

Deputies said they located and followed a trail of discarded medication bottles to a residence at 1045 West Avenue in Clearwater.

Deputies identified the white sedan in the driveway of the residence as the same vehicle utilized during the robbery. Deputies made contact with two male suspects, Christopher Rachell, 19, and David Dobbins, 19, at the location and they were taken into custody without incident.

The PCSO said the third suspect had not been identified and is not in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

