Pedestrian hit by truck during fatal SR-52 crash in Pasco County: FHP

A 56-year-old Fort Myers man died after being hit by a pickup truck on Tuesday night, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that a 37-year-old Dade City man was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck west on SR-52 around 8:15 p.m.

The Fort Myers man was walking across the roadway east of Paradise Pointe Way when he entered the path of the truck, according to FHP

After being hit, officials say the man was taken to a local hospital, which is where he died.

