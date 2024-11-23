Pedestrian hit and killed in Lakeland, police searching for driver

Lakeland investigators are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning near the 700 block of South Florida Ave.

Authorities say that a 67-year-old woman was walking westbound across South Florida Ave. when she was struck by a Range Rover Sport 2 that was heading southbound on South Florida Ave.

LPD traffic investigators say the vehicle continued traveling southbound, and they believe the Range Rover Sport 2 is either gray or silver.

At the scene, first responders tried to save the victim, who was later identified as Robin Brown.

READ MORE: Manatee found dead in Largo, FWC investigating cause of death

Brown was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

South Florida Ave. remained closed for nearly four and a half hours while the scene was processed by investigators.

Anyone with helpful information is being asked to contact Officer Almeida at camilo.almeida@lakelandgov.net or Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: