Pedestrian hit and killed in Lakeland, police searching for driver
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland investigators are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning near the 700 block of South Florida Ave.
Authorities say that a 67-year-old woman was walking westbound across South Florida Ave. when she was struck by a Range Rover Sport 2 that was heading southbound on South Florida Ave.
LPD traffic investigators say the vehicle continued traveling southbound, and they believe the Range Rover Sport 2 is either gray or silver.
At the scene, first responders tried to save the victim, who was later identified as Robin Brown.
Brown was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
South Florida Ave. remained closed for nearly four and a half hours while the scene was processed by investigators.
Anyone with helpful information is being asked to contact Officer Almeida at camilo.almeida@lakelandgov.net or Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida.
