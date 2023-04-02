Pedestrian killed in crash on CR-470

article

On Saturday night at 11:30, a sport utility vehicle was driving westbound on CR-470, west of CR-533, when a pedestrian walked in its path.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle and transported to a local hospital.

According to authorities, the victim has passed away due to injuries suffered in the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not identified the victim. They are asking anyone who recognizes the tattoo in the picture above to call FHP (*347) or 813-558-1800 option 3.

