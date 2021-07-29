Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by train, troopers say

article

An adult man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a train in Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 4:12 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers say the man was walking on the railroad tracks adjacent to SR-590 and west of CR-611 when he was struck by a westbound CSX freight train.

The man was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue.

