Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run, Hillsborough deputies searching for driver

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash on West Waters Avenue on Saturday morning.

Deputies say a pedestrian was walking along the inside lane of West Waters Avenue between Royal Sand Circle and Hanley Road at 2:34 a.m.

A witness, who narrowly missed hitting the victim, told deputies he heard the pedestrian get hit and described the suspect vehicle as a white Ford work van.

According to authorities, a surveillance video from a nearby street camera captured the van fleeing from the scene with front-end damage.

A $5,000 reward is available for any information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be sent by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or at www.crimestopperstb.com.