Pennsylvania man accused of threatening to behead Tampa General Hospital CEO with guillotine

The Brief A Pennsylvania man is accused of harassing the CEO of Tampa General Hospital. According to the Department of Justice, Lawrence Brunn called for the CEO’s execution and often referred to his beheading utilizing a guillotine. Brunn faces up to five years in prison if convicted.



A Pennsylvania man is facing federal cyber harassment charges after investigators say he threatened to behead the CEO of Tampa General Hospital.

What we know:

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Lawrence Brunn, 63, of Oakmont, Pennsylvania, has been harassing the head of TGH since at least 2023.

The harassment became more frequent and intense over the last two years, according to the Department of Justice.

Documents show that Brunn’s threats included calling for the CEO’s execution and frequently referring to his beheading utilizing a guillotine.

According to the USAO, in one post from April 9, 2025, Brunn stated that the CEO "should have his head chopped off" and further stated that he "should be scared…of we the people."

In addition to online postings, the DOJ said Brunn also sent mail to the CEO’s private home, as well as his neighbors’ residences, and members of the Board of Trustees for Tampa General Hospital.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what, if any, connection Brunn had with the CEO or TGH.

What's next:

Brunn faces up to five years in prison if convicted.