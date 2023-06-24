Woman barricaded inside Hernando Beach home with two children taken into custody

article

A woman has been placed in custody after allegedly shooting a man and barricading herself inside a Hernando Beach home with two small children, according to authorities.

Just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, police surrounded a home near Flounder Drive and Flamingo Blvd.

Deputies say that SWAT and crisis negotiators attempted to get the woman to leave the home but were unable to.

They entered the home and found the woman and two small children.

Police say the shooting victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The children were not harmed, according to deputies.