Person hospitalized after being pulled from water on Treasure Island Beach

A person is in the hospital after being pulled from the water on Treasure Island Beach Friday afternoon, first responders said.

Treasure Island officials said first responders received a 911 call about a possible drowning on the beach near the 120th Avenue beach access on Treasure Island Beach. Bystanders were performing CPR on the person who was pulled from the water at the time of the call, according to first responders.

Courtesy: City of Treasure Island.

Treasure Island fire crews and police as well as Madeira Beach Fire Rescue, St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue and Sunstar responded to the scene and found the person unconscious and not breathing.

First responders said they spent about 20 minutes trying to save the person's life before they were able to get them from the beach to an awaiting ambulance in the parking lot, located at 11260 Gulf Boulevard.

Courtesy: City of Treasure Island.

The person was taken to Palms of Pasadena Hospital, and officials said their condition is currently unknown.

Crews also responded to a second medical emergency that happened nearby after another person appeared unresponsive and was vomiting. Officials said that person was treated at the scene.

