Person of interest located in connection to fatal Plant City shooting

Police in Plant City are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.

According to the Plant City Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Mendonsa Road, which is between Alexander Street and Hunter Street, around 9:30 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man with upper body trauma. The victim, who has only been identified as a 44-year-old man, died Monday morning.

Police say they have located a person of interest and the shooting is under investigation.

Police say there is no threat to the community.