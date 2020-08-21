Pet adoptions are up amid pandemic

People are spending more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic and turning to animals for companionship.

"We've seen an uptick on adoptions," shared Maria Matlack the marketing manager at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. "Every morning we have a line."

And while that is a great starting point for adoption, the employees still ask the important questions.

"If you're really wanting a pet, just remember, that a pet is a lifetime commitment," advised Matlack.

The turnover at the Humane Society has been very steady with newly homebound families and individuals seeking a furry friend to share time with.

"Animals, especially adopted animals, I feel like are the best. Just because they know they've been rescued," said Matlack. "I think they're a little bit more affectionate."

The economic downturn has caused a few animal surrenders at the shelter, but the increased demand for pets has even made those cases less impactful.

"It truly brings a lot of positivity to us," said Matlack.

To find out more about the Humane Society of Tampa Bay visit its website here.