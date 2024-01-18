Pete Alonso to be honored at Gasparilla Children's Parade, host second "Battle for the Bay"

article

From first base to first in the parade.

Tampa native and New York Mets superstar Pete Alonso will be leading the Gasparilla Children's Parade that kicks off Saturday at 4 p.m.



He's being honored as a community hero for his philanthropic work across Tampa Bay.



The proceeds of last year's "Battle for the Bay" event have helped West Tampa Little League purchase a field groomer and refurbish their batting cages.



"When I was growing up the field did not look this nice at all," Alonso said during an interview Wednesday. "Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, it's creating a safer environment for kids to enjoy the game."



Alonso's signature Home Run Derby at his alma mater, Plant High School, features current and former Major League stars.

"It's just one less thing that you have to worry about," said league president Bryan Palacios. "You can focus your attention more on coaching the kids and providing all the things that they need."



Pete's homers, and Pete himself, have traveled far and wide, but his hometown is still first.



"I just want to give back and leave it better than I found it," said Alonso. "Baseball isn't just woven into the fabric of the neighborhood of West Tampa, it's the entire metro area."



Another key part of his childhood was Gasparilla.



This weekend, he will be in a lead car, honored as a community hero.



"As a kid I just really thought it was fun, but, leading the parade, it's really an honor."



And if you're wondering, he preferred collecting coins, as opposed to beads.



"I thought they were just the coolest thing, I thought they were actual pirate treasure."



On Sunday, the two-time Major League Home Run Derby champ will host his second "Battle for the Bay."

He and his wife, Haley, will pick another field in Tampa to adopt.



"It's really difficult at times, especially when funding is low and we're really happy we can make a positive impact here at West Tampa," said Alonso. "We want to continue to make the same positive impact, at other fields."



There are still tickets available for Alonso's Battle for the Bay.



It's being held at Plant High School from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday.



It will feature current and former Major Leaguers, as well as a host of 12 to 16-year-olds who will compete to see who can hit the most homers.



With 192 home runs, Alonso is fourth on the all-time Mets home run list, behind only Mike Piazza, David Wright and Darryl Strawberry, who leads with 252.