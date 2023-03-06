Pete Davidson involved in Beverly Hills car crash: reports

article

"Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson was reportedly the person who was behind the wheel when a car slammed into a home in Beverly Hills on -- you guessed it -- Saturday night.

TMZ and the New York Post reported Davidson and actress Chase Sui Wonders were in a Mercedes-Benz that jumped a curb, took out a fire hydrant and slammed into the side of a Beverly Hills home. The two recently began dating.

Officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed with FOX 11 a vehicle struck a fire hydrant around 11 p.m. in the area of Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue but were uncertain if it also stuck the home.

Video from Saturday night’s incident shows the extent of the damage.

No injuries were reported and Davidson was not arrested or cited at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by Beverly Hills PD.