Passionate pickleball players push organization to make sport a priority

The number of people playing pickleball across the Bay Area is increasing, which means some organizations are making changes to accommodate the popular sport.

Pickleballers at the Greater Palm Harbor YMCA are playing on newly renovated, re-surfaced, and painted courts.

Their love for all things pickleball made it happen.

"Before, it would get slippery and there were cracks in the concrete. It was pretty horrible in a way trying to play pickleball," says member John Beerman.

Pickleball passion is forcing organizations like the YMCA to put the sport front and center.

"Our members came to us and asked us to help expand and make the game more popular at our YMCA's. And we’ve really invested in the game across all of our Y’s across the Bay Area," explained Executive Director Delonyx Cortez.

Even construction couldn't slow the players at his facility.

"We set up taped courts and we played in the parking lot. We made makeshift courts so we could keep playing," said pickleball volunteer Karla Barnes with a laugh.

New pickleball players are coming every day, making the investment decision an easy one.

"The amount of people that are coming to the Y and utilizing the Y, it pays for itself," stated Cortez.