Pickup truck crashes into baggage claim area of Sarasota-Bradenton airport

A truck that plowed into the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has since been towed from the building.

The crash occurred Thursday around 2:51 a.m. in the baggage claim area. The speeding truck crashed through a cinder block wall, according to Fredrick Piccolo, president and chief executive officer of the airport.

The white pickup truck, Piccolo said, was heading north on U.S. Highway 41 when it smashed through a perimeter fence, then drove across the air carrier ramp at a "very high rate of speed." The truck crossed the ramp and crashed through the wall of the baggage claim area -- where it remained until a tow truck arrived.

"We actually had a late flight, but no one else was here in the baggage claim area except a couple of workers," Piccolo explained to FOX 13. "If this happened during the day, it would've been a much different story."

The heavy duty, white pickup truck was apparently speeding when it crashed through the baggage claim wall. (Fredrick Piccolo)

Piccolo said the truck damaged one of the baggage belts before hitting the counter for Alamo Rent A Car. In video sent by a FOX 13 viewer, airport workers were in cleanup mode and were seen sweeping debris and shattered glass left behind from the crash.

"Luckily, the two people behind the rental car area were not hurt," Piccolo explained. "It was a single driver...I don't have any other information on him right now."

The events leading up to the collision remain under investigation. The male driver of the truck was the only one injured and was taken to a nearby hospital, Piccolo said. Details on the his condition was not immediately available.

The hole left behind after the pickup truck crashed into the baggage claim area of the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. (Fredrick Piccolo)

The damaged baggage belt will be closed off and the holes in the wall will be closed up, Piccolo said. There are two other functioning belts.

"It will be down one baggage belt during a very busy time of the year," he said. "It's going to be our busiest week."

Otherwise, it will be business as usual at the airport.

"We'll be operational in time for our first flight without a problem," Piccolo added.