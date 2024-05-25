Pilot critically injured after glider crashes near Winter Haven intersection

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department

A pilot is hospitalized in critical condition after a glider crashed near a Winter Haven intersection.

Crews responded around 1:50 p.m. Saturday on Avenue K Southeast in a residential area near Winter Haven High School.

Police say there are no injuries on the ground. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter