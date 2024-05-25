Pilot critically injured after glider crashes near Winter Haven intersection
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A pilot is hospitalized in critical condition after a glider crashed near a Winter Haven intersection.
Crews responded around 1:50 p.m. Saturday on Avenue K Southeast in a residential area near Winter Haven High School.
Police say there are no injuries on the ground. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
