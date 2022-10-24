Pilot program helps veteran rebuild after fire destroys his East Tampa home

Booker T Washington lost his East Tampa home to a fire in 2015. A sofa caught fire from an air conditioning electrical short.

"I was eating about two miles away, and they called me and told me. When I got here, it was all blazed out," Washington said.

Washington, an Army veteran with disabilities, applied for the City of Tampa's Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Program. He didn't qualify, but was referred to a new pilot program.

"The City of Tampa put funding, about $780,000 into a pilot program, and that is to replace the homes that individuals are no longer able to live in," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

The Replacement Home Pilot Program will replace three homes, with demolition starting on Washington's old home on Monday morning.

"Oh I'm thankful, I'm very thankful for that. I'm blessed to get a new home here. I really appreciate it," Washington said. ***

Washington has been renting a home nearby. The estimated cost to build his new home is $260,000. It's expected to be completed by May 2023.

"It ain't been easy, I put it that way, but thank God I've been able to make it so far," Washington said.

To qualify for the pilot program, the home has to be beyond repair (less than 25% of the structure is salvageable), and the homeowner must be below the 80% Area Median Income. The city is looking to secure funds to expand the program.