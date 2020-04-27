Pinellas commissioners could vote Tuesday on relaxing beach restrictions

Pinellas County is moving closer to opening its beaches for exercise after sweeping closures due to COVID-19.

Commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday in favor of a soft reopening of the beaches.

The chair of the Pinellas County Commission Chair Pat Gerard says she and the other commissioners will likely vote to open beach and apartment complex pools on some level.

People will not be allowed to sit or congregate on the beach and the sheriff’s tip line would be available to report people large groups at pools.

Over the weekend, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said he also supported a partial reopening of the beaches.

Commissioner Gerard says this is the first step to easing restrictions.

It is unclear when new rules for Pinellas County beaches would take effect. That will likely be part of what the vote on Tuesday.

Commissioners said they are waiting to see what Gov. Ron DeSantis does with his ‘stay at home’ order, which is set to expire April 30.

