Pinellas County COVID-19 vaccine registration site back online after Saturday morning outage

Those hoping to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pinellas County were unable to do so Saturday morning because of technical difficulties, according to a Tweet from the health department and its third-party vendor.

Appointment registration was supposed to open online at 10 a.m. Saturday, but the site was not working when many people tried to log on.

The health department says its third-party vendor experienced a national server outage Saturday morning, which prevented appointments for Pinellas County from going live. The server issue was corrected Saturday afternoon and the site was back online around 1:45 p.m.

Pinellas County recently received an additional 8,000 vaccines for those 65 and older. However, each person who wants the shot must make an appointment online and there is no waiting list. The health department says the appointments are expected to fill up quickly.

Patients must show proof of Florida residency to receive a vaccine. Part-time residents will be asked to provide a part-time rental agreement.

