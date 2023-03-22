Expand / Collapse search

Pinellas County deputy justified for killing suspect who shot K9 handler 3 times, per state attorney

By FOX 13 news staff
Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Days after a Pinellas County deputy was released from a hospital – after he was wounded in an "ambush" – State Attorney Bruce Bartlett concluded that the sergeant who fatally shot the suspect was justified in his actions.

On March 12, Corporal Matt Aitken, his K9 Taco, and Sgt. Jacob Viano responded to a vehicle burglary report. According to investigators, the suspect, 23-year-old Zion Bostick, was waiting for law enforcement to arrive after fleeing into a neighborhood.

Cpl. Aitken and K9 Taco (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

PREVIOUS: Pinellas deputy shot 3 times during 'ambush' leaves hospital a few days later

Cpl. Aitken and his K9 Taco began tracking Bostick. They followed him to the backyard of a home on 60th Avenue North. Cpl. Aitken spotted Bostick trying to hide around the corner of the house, officials said, and "verbally challenged him."

Deputies said the suspect immediately fired several rounds at Cpl. Aitken, striking him in the neck, hand, and leg. Sgt. Viano managed to avoid any bullets and fired back. Bostick died at the scene.

Full press conference: Pinellas deputies were 'ambushed' by suspect

Law enforcement officials said the now deceased suspect tried to kill two Pinellas County deputies. One was injured while the other shot and killed the suspect.

Cpl. Aitken was released a few days later from Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. K9 Taco and Sgt. Viano were not injured.

Deputy shot in line of duty released from hospital

With his daughter's hand around his own, Corporal Matthew Aitken walked out of the front doors of Bayfront Hospital in St. Pete, just a few days after he was shot three times while on duty.

Wednesday. the State Attorney's Office finished its investigation into the deputy-involved shooting and released the results. The following statement was released:

"I have determined that K-9 Deputy Matthew Aitken and Sergeant Jacob Viano were in the lawful performance of their legal duties when they pursued Zion Bostick for the felony charge of Burglary to a Conveyance when they confronted Bostick at the rear of the residence at 6385 60th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, Florida, and commanded Bostick to raise his hands. 

When Bostick responded by shooting Deputy Aitken three times and shooting at Sergeant Viano three times, Sergeant Viano was justified in utilizing deadly force to kill Bostick who was engaged in the forcible felony of Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer. Therefore, it is the conclusion of the Office of the State Attorney that the death of Zion Bostick was justifiable."