Pinellas County hopes to streamline COVID-19 vaccine registration process

Frozen websites, busy phone lines, and wasted time. For weeks, it has been first-come-first-served in Pinellas County for folks trying to secure a slot for a COVID-19 vaccine.

In an effort to reduce the confusion and chaos, Pinellas County leaders are changing up the way residents can score an appointment for a shot.

"Many of you have experienced anxiety because of that, frustration, anger, fear, and for that I’m really sorry. We need to do better," said Pinellas County Commission Chairman, Dave Eggers.

Pinellas County says it is at the mercy of the state on how many shots it receives to administer. Right now, it is not clear when additional first doses will be available for those who are eligible.

However, county leaders are working to make the process of booking a vaccine appointment easier.

"We’ve worked with our vendor and we are no longer gonna have 3 o’clock everybody gets on the website," explained Barry Burton, Pinellas County Administrator. "When we have additional vaccine, first shot vaccine, our system is going to reach out to people that are registered and then invite you into a slot."

The exact details of how this new system will work are still being determined. To register, head online to www.patientportalfl.com or call 844-770-8548.

"Keep registering on our system please, so that once we start getting vaccines you will be eligible along with a lot of people for the limited doses that we get that week," Eggers added.

Besides trying to score a shot through the county, there are multiple other supply pipelines to receive a coronavirus vaccine, making the process even more confusing. There is a statewide pre-registration system, and select pharmacies are getting doses from the state and federal governments.

"Get registered through as many different mechanisms as out there, and as the supply increases that will increase your chances of securing one of those spots," urged Burton.

In Pinellas County, nearly 9% of the population has been inoculated. Yet with 250,000 people over the age of 65, the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine far outweighs the supply.