Pinellas County icon Fred E. Marquis dies at 96

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief Fred E. Marquis, a former Pinellas County Administrator and retired U.S. Army Major General who helped shape the Bay Area for generations, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, county officials announced. Marquis is remembered as one of the key visionaries behind the Pinellas Trail, one of Florida’s most notable recreational projects. The City of Dunedin and Pinellas County recently honored Marquis with a plaque along the trail in downtown Dunedin, officially naming the corridor the "Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail."



Fred E. Marquis, a former Pinellas County Administrator and retired U.S. Army Major General who helped shape the Bay Area for generations, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, county officials announced.

Timeline:

Marquis served as Pinellas County Administrator from 1979 to 2000. He is remembered as one of the key visionaries behind the Pinellas Trail, one of Florida’s most notable recreational projects.

MORE NEWS: Nursing student helps save a man believed to be overdosing

A military veteran, Marquis served his country as a Major General in the United States Army.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

After leaving the military, Marquis dedicated his life to Pinellas County through infrastructure development and preserving the environment.

Lasting Impact:

Marquis helped transform abandoned rail corridors into the Pinellas Trail — creating a safe, accessible greenway that’s now enjoyed by cyclists, walkers and families every day.

The City of Dunedin and Pinellas County recently honored Marquis with a plaque along the trail in downtown Dunedin, officially naming the corridor the "Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail."

Marquis was known as a leader with a soft side of humor. He always cared for others, and his presence will be deeply missed by those that knew him.

Marquis is survived by his wife Elena, five stepchildren and nine grandchildren.

He leaves behind friends and community members whose lives were impacted by his work.

Marquis will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

County leaders say Marquis’ legacy will continue to serve the people of Pinellas County for generations to come.