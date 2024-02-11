Pinellas County Jail inmates and staff being treated for possible drug exposure

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday night that a very limited number of inmates and staff are being treated for possible drug exposure.

Officials say there were less than five people being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Ambulances responded to the Pinellas County Jail.

FOX 13 was able to confirm that one patient was taken to Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater.

It is still unknown what staff and inmates were exposed to. The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.