Pinellas County man arrested after stealing multiple items from Clearwater house

A Pinellas County man has been arrested for stealing various items from a Clearwater home, including a wedding dress and TV, according to authorities.

Police say, between June 15 and 20, the suspect, Ronald Hartshorn, stole a TV, a toolbox with tools and a wedding dress from an 84-year-old's house.

During their investigation, police determined that the Hartshorn stole a key to the house while he was helping the resident with pest control.

The total of the stolen items was estimated to be worth $800.

Police say Hartshorn confessed to taking the key and stealing all the items except the wedding dress.

Hartshorn has been charged with grand theft and burglary, police said.