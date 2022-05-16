Pinellas County non-profit develops next generation of tech entrepreneurs

A Tampa Bay pitch competition is helping young entrepreneurs turn ideas into real products.

Next Gen Tech 360 is the high school program bridging the skills gap between education, business and technology.

Students in teams of three to five develop an idea working with industry mentors. At the end of the seven-month program, they pitch their business to "sharks" or local business leaders who serve as judges for a chance to win monetary prizes.

The first place team wins a grand prize of $10,000 and a 30-minute Zoom call with Kevin Harrington, an original shark on the TV show "Shark Tank."

