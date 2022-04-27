Pinellas County Schools adjust start times for 12 schools

A dozen schools in Pinellas County will be adjusting their bell schedules in the fall as the district says it currently has too many routes and not enough bus drivers, which causes students to be late to class.

The district said it all has to do with efficiency and making sure they are utilizing their bus drivers in the best way possible to make sure students don’t miss their classes and also get home on time.

They said at their school board meeting Tuesday that as of right now, it’s very unpredictable as the district reports 339 drivers having to cover 373 routes. The district has said students are constantly late to school with parents never knowing when to truly expect the bus.

So the district says changing the bell schedule will help fix this problem with start time changes ranging anywhere from just 15 minutes to over an hour.

Parents still have some concerns as to what this will mean for their schedule as many say the changes interfere with their routine due to commitments like their job, but the district promises the changes will be worth it. They also added at their school board meeting Tuesday that beforecare and aftercare for students would also be adjusting their times to accommodate the changes.

They also added that by changing the bell schedule it will free up dozens of bus drivers by saving routes across the board which the district said will help when drivers call out sick or need help covering their routes.

Schools with start times changing in the fall:

